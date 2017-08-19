'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Burgess Gets a New Partner

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Antonio is back in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) will partner up with the returning Antonio (Jon Seda) in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Seda recently revealed to TVLine that his character would be assigned to work with Burgess in the new installment. Antonio is coming back to intelligence after a brief stint as the lead investigator at the assistant state attorney's office. News of his return was revealed soon after it was announced that "Chicago Justice" would not have a second season.

Seda said that in the first two episodes of the new installment, Antonio will be working with Burgess, so he assumes she will be his permanent partner from then on. She was teamed-up with Olinsky (Elias Koteas) for the past few episodes.

Meanwhile, Seda also talked about the scene in which his character will be asked to help his former colleagues. This instance, he said, will pave the way for Antonio's return to the team.

"Yeah, he comes back as a detective. The Intelligence team is working a case where they're trying to go after this certain suspect, and they hit a bump where they need to bring someone in that this guy... does not know, and that turns out to be Antonio. He helps them with this case, which leads to his coming back," Seda teased via TVLine.

Meanwhile, a familiar face will serve as Lindsay's (Sophia Bush) replacement in season 5. Spoilers reveal that Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), who previously worked with the intel squad last installment, will return. She and Voight (Jason Beghe) had a rough start, but when they closed the case they were working on, he offered her a spot on his team if she wanted to change jobs. Upton is expected to take over Lindsay's position, as the latter has decided to quit to pursue her dream of working with the FBI in New York.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will return on Sept. 27, 10 p.m. EDT, on NBC.