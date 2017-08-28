'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Halstead Adjusts to Having a New Partner

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Halstead will have a new partner in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Halstead will team up with the newest member of the intelligence unit, Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). She is set to take over the position that Lindsay (Sophia Bush) has left behind following her resignation from the team. Halstead's girlfriend had earlier on decided to accept a job offer in New York.

Upton has previously worked with Voight's (Jason Beghe) group before, so she will not exactly be a stranger to Halstead. Showrunner Rick Eid said that they are looking forward to watching the two characters' dynamics on screen.

"We're still writing it and watching it and seeing it evolve. I'm hoping it's a great partnership. They look out for each other, is the real dynamic that begins to take place. As the season progresses, I think Halstead will be doing things in a way that's a little different than how he used to, and Hailey will be there to help him and clocking this new behavior. Ultimately, they're there to have each other's back and they're there to protect each other and I think that will be in full focus," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, another new partnership will be forged between Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Antonio (Jon Seda). The latter has returned to intel after working at the assistant state attorney's office as its lead investigator. Spoilers reveal that Antonio will be teaming up with the former patrol officer in the first two missions of the squad. It still remains to be seen if the set-up is going to be permanent. Burgess was previously assigned to Olinsky (Elias Koteas) since he was capable of training a newbie like her at the time.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will air on Sept. 27, 10 p.m. EDT, on NBC.