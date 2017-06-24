'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Halstead to Have a New Love Interest?

Lindsay (Sophia Bush) is leaving, and there is nothing Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) can do about it in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPDHalstead will lose Lindsay in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Fans of the series are still not over the news that one of the main characters is leaving. Bush reportedly opted to exit the show due to personal reasons. Her storyline in last season's finale held a big hint about her character's future. Lindsay had had enough of her job in the Intelligence Unit. Shortly after being reprimanded for handling a suspect's interrogation all wrong, she started distancing herself from her colleagues. The final minutes of the episode showed Lindsay standing on a bridge, ignoring her boyfriend's frantic call. She was deliberating whether or not she should take the offer to be part of the FBI in New York.

With Lindsay gone, Halstead's storyline will likely get a drastic change. His love affair with her took up much of his plot. Many have shown their support for "Linstead" from the beginning, even when the couple took some time off to figure things out. There were even instances when they appeared to be considering tying the knot. There is a chance that the showrunners will let Halstead have a long-distance affair with Lindsay, but that seems ludicrous. Instead, he may be getting a new love interest in someone who will help him get over his relationship with Lindsay.

Meanwhile, the series' fans are looking forward to the announcement on whether Jon Seda will be returning to the show or not. His character, Dawson, left the unit to join the State's Attorney's office in "Chicago Justice." Since the show has been canceled, the chance of Seda coming back is said to be big. Last season, Voight (Jason Beghe) offered Dawson's vacant position to Burgess (Marina Squerciati). Spoilers predict there will be no problem if Dawson indeed returns. Burgess gets to keep her job, while Dawson takes over Lindsay's spot on the team.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will be returning on Sept. 27, 10 p.m. EDT, on NBC.