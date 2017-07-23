'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Squad to Face-Off Against Shrewd Politician

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Wendell Pierce will guest star in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Voight (Jason Beghe) and the Intelligence Unit will face-off with a politician who is smart enough to hide his criminal activities in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

According to CarterMatt, Wendell Pierce has been tapped by the NBC show to play the role of Alderman Ray Price, an official who will be accused of a terrible crime. Although there are insinuations that he has a number of illegal doings in the city, the police will have a tough time pinning the crimes on him. Price is cunning, a worthy adversary for Voight and his men. Intel will have to dig deep to prove that the politician is not what he seems to be.

Meanwhile, Deadline reported that a familiar face will return in season 5. Voight's old partner, Lieutenant Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson), is back. There was previously some tension when the two cops reunited over a cold case, and viewers got the idea that Woods did not trust Voight and vice versa. They seemed to have a long history between them, and it looked like the series barely scratched the surface on this partnership. It remains unclear when Woods will pop up in the new installment, but since Williamson has signed up for a recurring role, his character will likely be around often enough.

The new season will also see a slight change in the Intel's lineup. Lindsay (Sophia Bush) will officially leave the team for her new job in New York City. Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) will need to adjust to the idea that his girlfriend has moved on. Meanwhile, Dawson (Jon Seda) will be back after his stint at the State's Attorney's office. Seda has returned after the show "Chicago Justice" was canceled after only one season, and fans cannot wait to see how his storyline will be continued in the series.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will return on Sept. 27, 10 p.m. EDT, on NBC.