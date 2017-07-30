'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Squad Welcomes Lindsay's Replacement

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Lindsay's replacement has been chosen in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Voight (Jason Beghe) has already chosen Lindsay's (Sophia Bush) replacement on the squad in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), who previously collaborated with the Intelligence Unit last installment, will be back. She is set to fill the void that Lindsay left behind.

It was previously announced that Bush would not be returning for season 5. In fact, last season's finale hinted of her character's future when Lindsay decided to accept a post with the FBI in New York.

Upton is expected to take over Lindsay's role on Voight's team. When she previously worked alongside the intel people on a tough case, he originally felt that she was too aggressive. The robbery/homicide detective did not want the other team to mess up her investigation. Later on, she and Voight got along well and he even offered her a spot on the team if she ever wanted a change of scenery. She is described as hardworking and smart with killer instincts. However, she constantly feels the need to prove herself due to a past setback.

Although the squad members will all surely miss Lindsay, no will notice her absence more than her boyfriend, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). It was hinted in the previous season's finale that he was thinking of proposing to her. It remains to be seen if they will manage to make a long distance relationship work out or not.

Meanwhile, one of the expected storylines in the next installment is the squad's big face-off with an influential politician.

According to spoilers, Wendell Pierce will guest star on the NBC show to play the role of Alderman Ray Price. Although he has been accused of many illegal activities in his long career as a statesman, the authorities could not find pieces of evidence to support the claims. This time around, Price will not be able to escape from Voight's radar. The intel unit will have a tough time laying out traps to reveal the alderman's true colors.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will return on Sept. 27, 10 p.m. EDT, on NBC.