'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Upton to Help Halstead Move on From Lindsay?

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Halstead has a new partner in the new season of "Chicago P.D."

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) may get a little cozy with his new partner after his painful breakup with Lindsay (Sophia Bush) in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Spoilers reveal that Halstead will be partnered up with the newest addition in the team for the new installment. Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is set to join the Intelligence Unit as a replacement from Lindsay, who resigned from her post to accept a job offer with the FBI in New York. Her exit will leave Halstead without both a work partner and a lover and things are expected to be difficult for him. There are speculations that Upton will help him move on from his heartache, but it looks like the two will keep it platonic, at least for a while.

Spiridakos revealed to TVLine that the relationship between her character and Halstead would remain business-like, but this could still change.

Meanwhile, Lindsay's departure will have a huge effect, not only on Halstead, but also on her father figure, Voight (Jason Beghe). Showrunner Rick Eid said that although the intel leader encouraged her to take the new job, he will still feel sad that she left. Voight is expected to deal with his misery the way he usually does, by concentrating on solving new assignments with the team.

"I don't think it's an easy loss at all. It's probably, in many ways, just as hard, if not harder [for him than it is for Halstead]. She was like a daughter to him. [They are] different characters, and they deal with loss in a different way," Eid said.

Elsewhere, intel is set to welcome back Antonio (Jon Seda), who will then be paired up with Burgess (Marina Squerciati). The agent is returning after a brief stint at the assistant state attorney's office as lead investigator. It looks like Voight sees the potential in the new combination, with Burgess possibly learning a lot from the veteran officer.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will air on Sept. 27, 10 p.m. EDT, on NBC.