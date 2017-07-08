'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Voight Helps Halstead Move on From Lindsay

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Halstead will lose Lindsay in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is going to be brokenhearted when Lindsay (Sophia Bush) leaves the unit in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

According to CarterMatt, Halstead and Lindsay will likely break up before she leaves for New York for the FBI job offer. In last season's finale, she had almost made up her mind that she needed a change of scenery. Working in the Intelligence Unit had been challenging for Lindsay and she had fun. It just seemed like fate was urging her to move on and to try something new. One of the reasons she wanted out was because of her unfortunate experience with the board. The bosses wanted to dismiss her after she roughed up a particularly difficult suspect during an interrogation.

Many fans crossed their fingers and hoped that their favorite couple in the series would not separate. However, it was then announced that Bush would be leaving the show due to personal reasons. Speculations indicated that there was no way "Linstead" would still stick together after this. Halstead has to move on no matter how difficult. A long distance relationship seems to be out of the question.

Voight (Jason Beghe), who is a father figure for both agents, will have a tough time making sure they are all right. He needs to watch over Halstead in particular, as there appears to be a tendency for him to undergo depression just like what happened to Severide (Taylor Kinney) in "Chicago Fire."

Meanwhile, spoilers claim that Halstead will soon meet someone who will make him forget about Lindsay. If this happens, most of his friends will likely support him, knowing full well he deserves to be happy once again. Lindsay is gone and has started a new life in New York. Halstead knows he must also get on with his life. It will be painful, as he and Lindsay were together for a long time. Even after facing problems, they managed to stick together for their love. He was even thinking of proposing to her.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will return on Sept. 27, 10 p.m. EDT, on NBC.