'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Voight Tells Lindsay to Follow Her Heart

Voight (Jason Beghe) will let Lindsay (Sophia Bush) decide what is best for her and her career in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Recent reports that Bush will not be returning in the next installment saddened many fans of the NBC series. The actress reportedly opted to exit the show due to personal reasons.

In last season's finale, there were a lot of hints that her character would be leaving the Intelligence Unit. The board investigated Lindsay after she assaulted a suspect during interrogation. She lost her patience at the time and rammed her gun down the man's throat.

Voight was given an ultimatum after the incident. It was either he dismissed Lindsay or the whole team would be compromised. However, he refused to let go of his surrogate daughter since they have been through a lot in so many years. Voight was the father Lindsay always wanted. In turn, he showered her with attention. When she became involved with Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), Voight became overprotective. It was awkward for a while, since she and her boyfriend broke up. They soon got over it, though, and patched up their relationship. Voight was nothing but supportive when "Linstead" decided to try again.

Lindsay's storyline will likely show her accepting the job offer with the FBI in New York. It is a good opportunity for her. Voight will want Lindsay to follow her heart, even if it means being separated from her. If she does not want to work in the Intelligence Unit after all that happened, he will understand.

Meanwhile, the move will also have a huge effect on her romance with Halstead. According to spoilers, they will probably split up or try to make a long-distance relationship work. Either way, Halstead will surely struggle without his ladylove at his side.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 is expected to air this fall.