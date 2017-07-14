Chicago White Sox Want Two Top Prospects for Jose Quintana

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Joe Bielawa) José Quintana with the Chicago White Sox in 2012.

After Chris Sale and Adam Eaton got traded last December, a lot of people had speculated that it would only be a matter of time before the Chicago White Sox move José Quintana as well.

Now, who would have thought that he'd still be wearing a White Sox uniform in July?

The club has been dangling Quintana on the trade market for months now, so how come nobody took the bait? Well, aside from the fact that the White Sox weren't in a hurry to trade him, his price tag probably scared away some of the teams who were interested in his services as well.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the White Sox are asking for "two very top prospects in bigger packages" for Quintana. The Houston Astros and the New York Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring him, but the asking price may be too steep even for them.

"People connected to the White Sox insist the price tag is lower than it was for ace Chris Sale, but to this point, according to rivals, it is anything but low," Heyman said in his report.

"The White Sox are believed to have sought from the Astros top pitching prospect Francis Martes and outfielder Kyle Tucker, while they are thought to have mentioned in Yankees talks top infield prospect Gleyber Torres or top outfielder prospect Clint Frazier as the headliner in a package of prospects," he continued.

Perhaps that's to be expected. The White Sox got Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech in the trade that sent Sale to the Boston Red Sox, and they also got Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Washington Nationals in the Eaton trade.

Starting pitchers of Quintana's caliber don't always get dangled as trade bait. Sure, he has been struggling this season, and he doesn't have the same reputation as Sale. However, he has always been a solid contributor and he has a team-friendly contract. Moreover, he's under club control through the 2020 season.