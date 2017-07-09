'Child's Play 3' Unused Poster Surfaces Ahead of 'Cult of Chucky' Release

Facebook/Chucky "Cult of Chucky" will be released in an unrated version on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on Oct. 3.

It will not be long until the killer doll Chucky returns to the big screen in some parts of the world for the next film in the "Chucky" franchise, "Cult of Chucky."

With "Cult of Chucky" nearing its release date, some of the unused poster concepts for the previous "Chucky" film have recently to surface, building some hype for the upcoming film. The unused marketing materials were shared on Facebook by someone named Stephen Snowdown, who happens to be a huge fan of the franchise. The materials, which were originally intended for "Child's Play 3," feature the iconic doll and its trademark devilish look. Some of the posters also feature the killer doll on a killing spree on a beach.

In the 1991 film, Chucky followed his nemesis Andy Barclay to a military academy. It hit theaters in less than a year after "Child's Play 2's" theater release, so there is no doubt that it was a rushed production. Despite that, the film still managed to rake in big in the global box office.

Last week, the first official trailer for "Cult of Chucky" made its way online, teasing the kind of horror that the film has in store for fans. Based on the clip, the film promises to showcase more of Chucky's madness as it takes the sinister doll to someplace he has never murdered anyone before - the mental hospital. The synopsis for the upcoming film reveals that this mental hospital was the same institution that Nica was confined to after she was framed for killing her entire family in the 2013 film "Curse of Chucky."

The film will see the return of Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay and Jennifer Tilly as Chucky's bride. It will find Nica still in the psychiatric facility, working with a therapist who keeps trying to convince her that Chucky is nothing more than a figment of her imagination.

"Cult of Chucky" is set to hit the United States on Oct. 3 via DVD and Blue-Ray premiere.