China Bans 'Religious' Baby Names

Officials from Xinjiang in northwestern China have banned Muslim baby names that have extreme "religious" overtones as part of their campaign against "religious extremism" in the region.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/ STRINGER) A Muslim man from the northwestern region of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regions reads Quran while others sit and listen.

Names such as Mecca, Islam, Medina, Hajj and Saddam are now prohibited under the new decree called "Naming Rules for Ethnic Minorities," promulgated by Xianjiang authorities. Radio Free Asia reported that the ban follows some of the recent faith-based restrictions implemented in China as the nation tackles "religious fervor."

Xianjing, or Xianjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, in the northwestern part of the communist nation, is home to many ethnic minorities, including Muslims.

A police official from the regional capital city of Urumqi confirmed that "overly religious" baby names are now prohibited under the new law. Those who defy the edict will have their babies ineligible for registration in the "hukou" household registration system. The system gives access to health care, social service and education to Chinese citizens.

According to the official, the ban was prompted by concerns on what people can associate with the name of the child.

"You're not allowed to give names with a strong religious flavor, such as Jihad or names like that. The most important thing here is the connotations of the name... [it mustn't have] connotations of holy war or of splittism [Xinjiang independence]," said the official.

Names of Islamic prophets, scholars, and anything that pertains to the star and moon symbol of Islam are not allowed.

The ban on certain baby names is just one of the list of restrictions Chinese authorities have imposed on religion.

Earlier in April, officials in Xinjiang came up with restrictions on "abnormal" beards and the wearing of face veils, which are common among Muslims.

The authorities in the region blame the rise of "religious extremism" for the recent increase in violence in the area.