Chinese Lawmaker Wants to Put a Stop to Citizens Placing Hand on Their Chest When National Anthem Is Played

A Chinese legislator instigated heated online discussions after he proposed that people stop the practice of putting their right hand over their heart when singing the national anthem as the gesture was too "American" and citizens should respect their country's own culture.

The suggestion was made by Chen Guoling, a member of the standing committee of the National People's Congress, as the body drafted a law that would ensure the observance of reverence and respect while singing the national anthem titled "March of the Volunteers."

The proposed rules included prohibiting the playing of the national anthem during commercials or as background music in public places. According to Chen, placing the hand over the heart comes from the U.S. flag code. But the practice is also observed by other nationalities of different countries.

Chen suggested that instead of following foreign gestures, Chinese citizens should respect their own law and etiquette. Because of that, he proposed adding to the legislation the phrase: "Citizens must not make any posture, including foreign, religious or self-made" during the playing of the national anthem.

The draft legislation states that people must stand up straight with both their hands on their sides while staring at the flag while singing the national anthem being raised while policemen and soldiers should salute throughout the ceremony. There should be no other unnecessary gestures.

But this didn't sit well with some netizens. One user commented: "The rule is American, but the feeling is universal." Another quipped that putting the hand over the chest signifies that he is putting his motherland close to his heart. Tennis player Chen Qi wrote: "Don't insult my love for my country and my team,"

Meanwhile, the Philippine Congress approved a Bill that seeks to standardize the correct and proper rendition of the national anthem and providing stiffer penalties to those who tweak the song's tune. This means Filipino citizens could be fined or jailed for refusing to sing their anthem with appropriate fervor.