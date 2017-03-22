Chip and Joanna Gaines Unveil New Web Series Called 'Fixer Upper: Behind the Design'

Fans of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" will have more content to look forward to as a companion web series titled "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" has been officially announced.

Facebook/HGTVChip and Joanna Gaines have a new companion web series called 'Fixer Upper: Behind the Design.'

"Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines took to her Instagram two weeks ago to reveal the exciting news to all of her followers. "The show focuses on each project, and you get a more inside scoop of how we came up with a lot of the decisions and design elements we get to incorporate," she said (via CBS News).

Her husband and work partner, Chip, will also be appearing on the web-exclusive series.

On "Fixer Upper," not a lot of behind-the-scenes work is shown, and avid fans of the series always ask for more. "Behind the Design" will feature just that--the strategizing and planning, the decorating and staging, and how all of these pull together to make a beautiful house.

"She also reveals some never-before-seen design elements and shows how she, Chip and her design assistants work to meet their clients' needs and style while overcoming design challenges that pop up along the way," the description reads on HGTV's website.

Joanna really has a talent for flipping houses and turning something that seems ugly into something extraordinary. Carpenter Clint Harp even acknowledged this recently. Harp, a frequent collaborator of Joanna's, had nothing but praise for the HGTV house-flipper.

Harp has had a long-standing work relationship with Chip and Joanna, having created countless wood pieces for their house makeovers. Harp himself has a gift for woodworking and even founded a company called Harp Design Co. with his wife, Kelly.

The two couples have also been friends for a long time, even before "Fixer Upper." Clint now has his own show on the DIY Network called "Wood Work."

"Fixer Upper" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on HGTV.