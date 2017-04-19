Chip and Joanna Gaines News: Gaines's Magnolia Market Visited by Duggar Family; New TV Show Announced

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" TV show were recently visited by members of the Duggar family from the "Counting On" fame in the couple's Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas.

Facebook/HGTV-Fixer-Upper A promotional photo for the reality TV show "Fixer Upper."

Along with her sisters Jinger and Jana, "Counting On" star Jessa Seewald brought her husband Ben, as well as their two sons, Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce, on the trip.

Jessa shared a photo of herself on Instagram, which also featured her children, her sister Jana, and a third friend as they stood in front of a green Magnolia Market and Garden car.