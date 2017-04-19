Chip and Joanna Gaines News: Gaines's Magnolia Market Visited by Duggar Family; New TV Show Announced
Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" TV show were recently visited by members of the Duggar family from the "Counting On" fame in the couple's Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas.
Along with her sisters Jinger and Jana, "Counting On" star Jessa Seewald brought her husband Ben, as well as their two sons, Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce, on the trip.
Jessa shared a photo of herself on Instagram, which also featured her children, her sister Jana, and a third friend as they stood in front of a green Magnolia Market and Garden car.
The former "19 Kids and Counting" star also shared another photo of the group standing in front of the Silos Baking Co. She gave it the caption, "Best day ever."
Magnolia Market used to be a dilapidated property that Chip and Joanna completely renovated and turned into a busy garden-market, which is complete with a home goods store, a bakery, a seed and garden shop and food trucks. According to a Magnolia spokesperson, the site attracts as many as 15,000 people every week.
In other news, Chip and Joanna previously announced a new 30-minute series titled "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design." In this show, Joanna will be sharing scenes of what goes on off-camera.
"We get a lot of questions about the designs... and how we get from point A to point Z when it comes to these houses and projects from a design standpoint," Joanna said, announcing to her fans the new spin-off series through an Instagram video.
"So we have a new series coming out this year... which focuses on each project and you get more inside scoop on how we came up with a lot of the design decisions and elements we got to incorporate," she added.
Similar to "Fixer Upper," "Behind the Design" is anticipated to be a big success for HGTV. According to The Wrap, the fourth season of the Gaines's home improvement series managed to draw around 20 million viewers, which places it at the top of HGTV's programs.