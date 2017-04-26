Chip and Joanna Gaines News: Joanna Confirms 'Fixer Upper's' Season 5 Renewal

Joanna Gaines recently took to social media to confirm that her and husband Chip's reality show "Fixer Upper" will be returning for a fifth season. The popular TV series will also have a spin-off featuring the behind-the-scenes work on the remodeled homes featured on the show.

Facebook/HGTV-Fixer-Upper A promotional photo of the reality TV show "Fixer Upper."

Rumors about the cancellation of "Fixer Upper" previously surfaced when it was revealed that the Gaines are associated with the Antioch Community Church, which has been known to make strong anti-homosexual statements. While neither Chip nor Joana publicly commented on the issue, HGTV released a statement clarifying that the network does not discriminate against anyone who belongs to the LGBT community

Joanna finally put these cancellations rumors to rest when she recently posted on Twitter, re-affirming the season 5 renewal of the show.

The Twitter post reads: "Another #fixerupper reveal down today for Season five! @hgtv #seasonfiveiscoming." She also provided a link to Instagram, which showed a photo of her with her husband.

The Hollywood Reporter previously made the announcement that "Fixer Upper" had been renewed for a fifth season. There were reports that HGTV originally asked the Gaines to shoot more episodes of the show. However, the married couple insisted that they would not film beyond 16 episodes, which is currently the confirmed number of episodes for the upcoming fifth season of the TV series.

Other than "Fixer Upper" season 5, Joanna is also busy with her new show "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design." The spin-off series will focus more on her as she comes up with designs for the houses that she and Chip are working on in the original TV show. The reality star once again took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of what the upcoming show will be like.

"Fixer Upper" season 5 has no official air date yet but it is expected to premiere sometime later this year on HGTV.