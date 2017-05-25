Chip and Joanna Gaines News: Rumored Feud With Property Brothers Debunked

There have been rumors about bad blood between "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott and "Fixer Upper" couple Chip and Joanna Gaines.

(Photo: HGTV)A promotional image for "Fixer Upper" featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The reports about the feud began when the brothers revealed to New York Times that the Gaineses refused to appear in an episode of their spinoff series, "Brother vs. Brother."

The twins have then made an effort to douse the rumors. In an interview with Fox News, Drew emphasized that there is no animosity between them and the couple.

"We're one big family, which is why we love bringing [fellow HGTV stars] in to judge us," the one half of the "Property Brothers" duo clarified.

"We know a lot of the [HGTV] talent really well. Our show started airing in 2011 and over that time we've met [Chip and Joanna] once or twice. They were really nice," Drew went on to say.

Indeed, the duos are behind two of the network's biggest and most popular shows, which spawned various successful spinoffs and product lines. This is why for Drew, there is no jealousy or competition between them and that they are simply working hard on their projects and making HGTV proud.

"No, we're not jealous of them. They are phenomenally successful, and the audience loves them and our fans have been asking for us to do something together," he explained to New York Times.

The fifth season of "Brother vs. Brother" recently premiered while development for "Fixer Upper" season 5 is just beginning with the show casting at the moment.

Chip has also announced the release of his biography titled "Capital Gaines: The Smart Things I Learned by Doing Stupid Stuff" this October.

"I've done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book ... so I did ... You know you want to read this, so head to the link in my profile to learn more. More updates to come — including the official book cover," he wrote on Instagram.