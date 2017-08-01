Chip and Joanna Gaines Open New Rental Home, How Much Does 'Fixer Upper' Couple Earn Each Episode?

Chip and Joanna Gaines recently opened a new rental home in Waco, and it was booked up to six months just a few moments after it became available.

Facebook/FixerUpperHGTV A promotional image for HGTV's "Fixer Upper."

Reports revealed that the "Fixer Upper" stars purchased and remodeled an old estate dubbed as The Magnolia House. Since the vacation home has been getting a lot of reservations, interested customers are advised to act fast if they want to experience the Gaineses' newest property in their home city of Waco.

"We are now opening another vacation rental!" Joanna posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the vacation home. "Chip and I had so much fun restoring this old Waco icon and cannot wait to welcome guests starting this fall."

The new property was launched almost a month after the pair's Waco bakery celebrated its first anniversary. Given Chip and Joanna's success behind the camera, many fans have been wondering how much they earn per episode of the HGTV remodeling series.

Romper reported that the married couple makes around $30,000 for each episode of "Fixer Upper." In addition, they receive an undisclosed fee from the families that participate in the show.

If there are 16 episodes per season, the duo roughly earns around half a million dollars. It's worth noting that their income varies since some seasons run longer than usual. Chip and Joanna also earn from public appearances. They reportedly charge $30,000 for speaking at conferences.

Chip and Joanna's fees are significantly higher than some of the other HGTV celebrities. For instance, "Flip or Flop" hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa are paid $10,000 for every episode. This might be partly because "Fixer Upper" continues to be one of the highest-rated shows on the network.

The fifth season of "Fixer Upper" is expected to premiere this fall on HGTV. An exact premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.