Chip, Joanna Gaines News: Couple's Friends Just as Captivated With 'Fixer Upper' Stars as Fans

Reality stars often have a reputation for being fake and living manufactured lives. But Chip and Joanna Gaines don't have to be fake to be loved by not just their fans but also their friends.

Facebook/HGTV "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The stars of HGTV's real estate reality show "Fixer Upper" have enamored the public with their sincerity both on and off-screen. In fact, their friends recently shared some thoughts about the couple which revealed that they love the Gaineses just as much as the fans.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Jill Barrett, a close friend of the couple, talked about Chip and Joanna and the quality of their character.

"What you see is what you get," Barrett revealed. "I've known Chip and Joanna a long time and they're wonderful people. They're true blue, real deal, very, very authentic."

Along with starring in "Fixer Upper" and running Magnolia Realty, the couple is also parents to four kids: Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7. They are also advocates of the Christian faith and are not afraid to talk about their beliefs when asked.

It is this openness when it comes to their family and faith that has allowed the Gaineses to garner the love of their friends and fans.

The couple is also keen on sharing their success with everyone such is the case with this year's "Silobration." Chip and Joanna will be hosting the third annual Silobration from Oct. 12 to 14 and it is free to the public.

Silobration is a vendor fair and food truck event lasting several days held at the couple's popular Waco store, Magnolia Market. This year, the event will feature 90 vendors and food trucks as well as evening concerts with Chip and Joanna themselves making an appearance.

In an industry where fake personalities are a dime a dozen, the Gaineses are a beacon of authenticity who prove that sometimes, realness is all one needs to be loved by people.