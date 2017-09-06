Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham News: Couple's Sweet Comments Spotted on Each Other's Photos

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Featured in the image is Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham left each other short but sweet comments on each of their photos online, which could be a sign that the two are happy to be working out a relationship once more.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing rumpled jeans and a plain white shirt, leaning against lockers while the shadows of his company stand beside him.

Moretz showed her beau how much she liked his photo by leaving a heart emoji while tagging Beckham on her comment, Teen Vogue confirmed.

Meanwhile, Moretz shared a black and white photo of her standing in a hallway on her account, which Beckham commented, "Cute x," Just Jared Jr. confirmed.

Aside from the former couple's back and forth appreciation of each other's photos, the hallway in Moretz' photo appear to be very similar to the one Beckham posted himself, which could mean that the two were hanging out at the time their snaps were taken.

There are speculations that since Beckham moved to New York to study photography at Parsons School of Design, the former love birds are willing to give themselves another chance to work it as a couple.

Soon enough, the couple attended a party in Los Angeles where Moretz confirmed that they are getting back together, The Sun reports.

A source who was at the party revealed, "Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together." The source also disclosed that it seems Moretz was more willing to talk about their relationship.

"She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together," the source said.

Even though the party had gotten wild, the source claims that Beckham and Moretz kept cool and maintained a "low-key" vibe all throughout the night.