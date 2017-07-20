Chloe Green Net Worth News 2017: How Wealthy Is 'Hot Convict' Jeremy Meeks' Girlfriend?

(PHOTO) Facebook: Stockton Police Department Convicted felon Jeremy Meeks' mugshot went viral

Since reports about their relationship broke, many people still consider Topshop heiress and billionaire Chloe Green and model Jeremy Meeks as some sort of a mismatch. While Jeremy became famous in 2014 after his dashing mug shot as a jailbird went viral, Chloe is a partygoer and is the daughter of a British business tycoon Sir Philip Green, who is known to have a net worth of billions.

Because of their seemingly unlikely relationship, many wonder how much Chloe is worth. Although there are no existing reports that can actually confirm her wealth, her father's worth is known. According to Forbes, her businessman father's wealth is estimated to amount to $5.1 billion. Aside from owning Topshop and Topman, he is also part of retail company Arcadia Group as its acting chairman.

Being a model, Jeremy rakes in about $15,000 to $30,000 a month or $180,000 to $360,000 every year if he gets contracted by big fashion companies like Armani or Versace. Known once as "the world's hottest felon," he is currently married and is a father of three. He was previously behind bars due to grand theft and gun possession.

Recently, Jeremy and his girlfriend were photographed having a good time on a superyacht and hugging each other in a pool. The scandal came to the knowledge of his wife, Melissa, from whom he eventually filed a divorce.

According to a source, Chloe is so enamored with Jeremy. "He's seen as one of the sexiest guys on the celebrity social circuit and has a story or two to tell about his colourful past. Quite what Chloe's dad and Jeremy's wife will make of their fling is another matter."

The source also said Chloe's father might be concerned now that he knows that his daughter is dating a married man and a former gangster, considering how protective he has always been of her.