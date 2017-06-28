Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran Attend the Same Event 10 Days After Court Issues Restraining Order

Chris Brown and ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran can't help but cross paths.

Facebook/ChrisBrownTran was granted a permanent five-year restraining order against Brown.

According to a report from Metro, the singer was at the BET Awards 2017 held at the Microsoft Theater on June 25 where his ex-girlfriend was also present. What makes this news interesting is that 10 days prior to the event, Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown after his previous threats against the actress as well as his history of violence not just with Tran but in his previous relationships as well.

This means that Brown could not go anywhere near the actress. The order states that the 28-year-old singer must stay 100 meters away from Tran, her workplace and her home. Not only that, the order also instructs Brown to pay for Tran's legal fees.

But it just so happened that both of them had to be at the BET Awards that night. Brown was invited as a performer and there he performed his latest single "Privacy" alongside Gucci Mane. Tran, on the other hand, was there as a presenter.

Insiders revealed that the 29-year-old actress and model was made aware of Brown's attendance prior to the event and it was speculated that Tran would opt not to go but that obviously didn't happen. The BET Awards organizers were given the heavy task of keeping the two away from each other. Thankfully, they were successful.

While Brown was performing, Tran was kept by the organizers inside a private room until after the performance. It was revealed that Brown's ex didn't bother watching him perform on screen. The organizers also made sure not to put Brown in the audience for the rest of the night in order to make sure he didn't violate the restraining order.

Brown and Tran crossing paths would've definitely made an awkward encounter. Even more so since Tran's rumored beau, Migos rapper Quavo, was also in attendance.