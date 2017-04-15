Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran Rumors: Chris Brown Still Not Over Karrueche Tran? 'Loyal' Singer Ends Rumors

(Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Rumors had been circulating that Chris Brown is still into Karrueche Tran. But it seems as though the singer had enough of such talks and addressed the issue.

It has been three years since Brown ended his on-again off-again relationship with model Tran. Brown even threw shade at Tran while announcing that he is single (see the video here) but it looks like the commotion is never ending.

Now, a source told TMZ that Brown is angry about what is going on between his former flame and Migos member, Quavo. The publication notes that Brown is a good friend of Quavo.

He is said to have a "personal" relationship with the Migos member. He even lent Quavo a hand when he needed his help with promoting his now hit album "Culture."

But, in return, the Migos hit maker reportedly dated Brown's former lover and kept it from Brown; hence, TMZ's source said, Brown felt disrespected with Tran and the rapper's rumored relationship. The source also claimed that the singer thinks Tran filed a restraining order against him so that she and Quavo could date secretly.

The information seems legit. However, the allegations seem to be irrelevant as Brown took to Instagram to clear the issue once and for all.

In his Instagram post, he said that if anyone believes that the swirling rumors were true then "congrats, [you're] a mo—!" He was quick to delete the post. Yet screenshots are forever. Hollywood Unlocked was one of the publications who caught a screenshot before it got deleted.

As to Quavo and Brown's friendship, well, it looks like it they are in good terms. In fact, in Migos interview with Billboard last month, Brown said he sees the group as his "real friends and brother." He added, "I will never hate on you n—," while revealing how he supported his friends on their new album.