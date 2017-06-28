Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran Steered Clear of Each Other at BET Awards

Karrueche Tran and ex-boyfriend Chris Brown were both at the Microsoft Theater for the BET Awards, but the two never crossed paths throughout the award ceremony.

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo)Recording artist Chris Brown poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, April 3, 2016.

Tran was there as a presenter while Brown performed his new singles. The former has a restraining order against him such that he was not allowed within 100 yards from the actress, so it was vital that they steer clear of one another.

The organizers of the BET Awards made sure that the court order was followed. According to TMZ, Tran was brought in a holding room backstage when Brown took the stage. She reportedly did not watch his performance.

While Tran took part in the rest of the festivities, Brown was nowhere near her as he did not sit in the audience and stayed backstage until his performance.

The BET Awards comes less than a couple of weeks after the five-year restraining order against Brown was granted by the court. Tran accused him of threatening and beating her up.

She stated that Brown punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down the stairs. After their split, the singer threatened Tran and demanded she return his gifts to her.

In a text message that Brown sent to her, he warned Tran not to cross him and that things will go horribly wrong for her if he found her in the same place as him.

"I will make you hate me even more, don't be anywhere I'm out in public, I'm going to ban you from all events," Brown wrote in the text message.

Although the BET Awards was successful in keeping Tran and Brown as far away from each other as possible, there was nothing to prepare them for the "Party" singer getting into an altercation with Tran's current boyfriend Quavo at the after-party.