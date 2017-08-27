Chris Brown Latest News, Rumors: Singer-Rapper Still Wants to Rekindle Romance With Rihanna?

Chris Brown and Rihanna have broken up years ago, but it appears the rapper is still interested back in rekindling the romance with his former flame. Brown is reportedly asking Rihanna's friends to find out if she'd be interested with talking to him again.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Recording artist Rihanna (R) leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together at the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012.

A source told Life & Style Magazine that Brown "has always been in love with Rihanna" and that he's now looking for ways to hopefully get back with her.

Rihanna and Chris Brown had a troubled past that escalated to the singer-actress getting beat up by Brown in February 2009. In a new documentary movie "Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life," Brown said that he "felt like a fucking monster" after the incident, during which he was sentenced to community service and put on a restraining order.

According to The Guardian, the singer also revealed that he intended to marry Rihanna, but the latter lost her trust in him after he was discovered lying about a sexual encounter he once had with a co-worker that happened before their relationship. Brown explained that Rihanna hated him after he was caught in a lie.

"From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides... We would fight each other. She would hit me, I would hit her and it never was OK," Brown said.

In a 2009 interview, Rihanna recalled the events that led to the attack. She said Brown allegedly threatened to kill her. Furthermore, she described their relationship as "dangerous."

"The more in love we became, the more dangerous we became for each other, equally as dangerous," Rihanna said at the time.

Although Rihanna is currently in a relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, sources said she still worries for Chris Brown. A source close to the "Umbrella" singer told Hollywood Life that she thinks Brown is in a "really bad place right now," and she's concerned about him.