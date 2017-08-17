Chris Brown Looks Back at His Violent Relationship With Rihanna

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo) Recording artist Chris Brown poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, April 3, 2016.

Chris Brown recently admitted he's still haunted by the night he got in a violent confrontation with ex, Rihanna.

In a new documentary titled "Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life," Brown gave a graphic blow-by-blow account of the night he went into a blind rage and hit Rihanna in the face. He also explained that it was just one of the multiple violent encounters they had when they were still dating.

Brown explained that the attack, which happened on Feb. 2009, started when Rihanna was reading through text messages on his phone. The "Umbrella" songstress saw something that angered her, and the tension between them immediately escalated.

"I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her," he continued. "I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, 'F—k, why the hell did I hit her?'"

He added that Rihanna spit blood in his face, making him even more enraged. Rihanna then exited the car and screamed for help, claiming Brown was trying to "kill" her. Speaking about the police picture of Rihanna's face that showed her injuries, the "With You" hitmaker said it made him feel like a "monster" because of what he had done.

PEOPLE pointed out that Brown was only 15 when he first met the then 16-year-old Barbadian beauty at a New York City show in 2004. They quickly formed a bond and fell in love — becoming one of the most talked-about couples in the music industry. However, things took a turn for the worse when Brown confessed to Rihanna that he had slept with another woman before they began dating — a fact he previously denied to the pop diva.