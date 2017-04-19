Chris Brown Nightclub Brawl Allegations: Singer Gets Investigated by Police

Reports recently surfaced on the internet claiming Brown punched a photographer. Now the problematic singer is allegedly being investigated by the police.

Singer Chris Brown who pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend Rihanna, appears in court with his lawyer Mark Geragos for a progress hearing, in Los Angeles, California, January 15, 2015.

Brown appeared at a nightclub in Tampa, Florida on Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. He was supposed to perform at Aja Channelside.

It was there that the photographer hired by the club was mauled by the R&B singer a few minutes later. According to TMZ, the photographer was merely taking shots of Brown and his entourage, but, Brown's camp halted the said photographer.

The photographer then took shots of the crowd behind Brown who was at the DJ's booth. Brown reportedly attacked him. The publication claims that the singer "jumped over a couch and punched" the photographer.

Some witnesses were quick to record the incident. Unfortunately for Brown, one of the videos made it to the internet and went viral. The TMZ report noted that the "Take You Down" singer was wearing a red top and his bodyguard was in yellow. Brown escaped the club even before the police came.

The in-house photographer claims he suffered a laceration on his lip. The assaulted man is also reported to be instituting legal proceedings against the singer. The Tampa police, meanwhile, said they are already investigating the incident.

It looks like the Grammy Award winner has no chill as this is not the first time he was reported for hurting someone. In February 2009, he was arrested for beating his former flame, Rihanna.

He was also reported to have assaulted a fan back in January last year. The woman claimed that she was merely taking a photo of the artist at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas when Brown punched her.

Even his managers were not exempt from his wrath. Reports came out that the hitmaker attacked his now former managers, Nancy Ghosh and Mike G, as well.