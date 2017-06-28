Chris Brown's Entourage Confronted by Migos During BET After-Party

Chris Brown reportedly got into a fight with Migos during the BET Awards after-party this weekend.

REUTERS / Mario AnzuoniSinger Chris Brown arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015.

The rap trio and "With You" singer already have a serious beef going on, and it looks like their feud played itself out in a huge confrontation on June 25. Insiders at the part told TMZ that Brown was just premiering his new music video when someone from his crew pushed Quavo, a member of Migos. A fight ensued, but onlookers confirmed that Brown continued walking away while the commotion was happening.

The publication also noted that Migos and other friends followed Brown to his car and surrounded him. Although nobody got seriously hurt, there were a lot of tense moments between the two groups.

It is believed that the fight happened because Quavo is dating Brown's ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. The budding actress has been granted a five-year restraining order against Brown earlier this month because of his history of violence and threats against her.

This means that the 28-year-old is required to stay at least 100 yards from Karrueche, her home and her workplace in the next five years. According to Metro, Brown left the stage right after his BET performance to avoid having a run-in with his former girlfriend because she was also there as a presenter.

NME reported that the fight between Migos and Brown's entourage came a few hours after the rap group almost had a violent altercation with Joe Budden. At the same event, YouTube host DJ Akademiks asked Migos member Takeoff why he was not featured on the group's "Bad and Boujee" track. Budden, who is also in the interview, stormed off the set and threw down his microphone — which ended up with Migos confronting him off-camera.