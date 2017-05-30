Chris Cornell Death News: Funeral Takes Place as Investigation Continues

Chris Cornell, singer and grunge legend, was laid to rest at a private funeral service in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The 52-year old frontman was found dead in his hotel room just hours after a performance in Detroit on Wednesday, May 17.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokMusician Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin, benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2017.

Grunge fans and music lovers from all over the country gathered outside the Los Angeles Cemetery on Friday, May 26, as the private internment ceremony took place. Many took the chance to get a glimpse of the resting place of the Audioslave and Soundgarden lead who sold more than 14 million album copies in his career, according to the International Business Times.

Cornell's ashes were interred just a day after an intimate cremation service was held the day before for the singer's remains. On the same day, Thursday, May 25, the medical examination confirmed that Cornell died by hanging. He left behind a widow in Vicky Karayiannis and their two children — eldest daughter Toni, 12, and their son Christopher, 11.

Karayiannis made her first statement regarding her husband's death, saying that the cause might be an overdose of his anti-anxiety medication. According to Cornell's widow, "When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different." Karayiannis added that Cornell said to her that he may have taken an extra dose of Ativan, and at that point, she contacted security to check on her husband.

Cornell's widow also shared a few words for the grunge legend in her first statement. "Chris's death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled," she stated.

"As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second," Karayiannis added.