Chris Cornell's Daughters Offer Tributes to Their Dad on Facebook

Chris Cornell's daughters Lily and Toni opened up to the world with emotional tributes to their dad, a couple of days after Father's Day. The late music icon passed away in an MGM Grand Hotel room on May 17.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokMusician Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin, benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2017.

Toni, 12, took to social media with an open letter dedicated to her father, which she posted on Cornell's official Facebook page on Tuesday, June 20. Calling the departed Audioslave frontman "Daddy," this heartfelt message opened with Toni saying how much she loved and admired her dad.

"Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me. You are my idol, someone I've always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do," Toni wrote, remembering the times that her father has driven her forward in her endeavors.

She went on to recall the times when her dad was always there for her, giving her advice, spending time with her and taking care of her when she gets sick. One memory, in particular, stood out to her, enough to mention it in her open letter.

She remembered the time when they were looking for a movie to watch. Then, Cornell came up with a suggestion. "'How about Purple Rain?' you said. I always trusted your judgement. I put it on and immediately fell in love!" Toni reminisced.

Lily, 17 years old, also penned a short message for her dad which she added to his Facebook page on Tuesday. In her message, she recalled the memory of her and her dad riding bikes around Central Park while musing about the nature of people in the world.

She went on to make a promise that she will make her Papa proud and to go on to help people the way her father did.

"I love you more than words can say and I will miss you forever," Lily concluded in her open letter.