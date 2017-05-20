Chris Cornell's death suspected as suicide, according to leaked police report

Rock icon Chris Cornell used an exercise band and a shackle for rock climbing to kill himself, a new report claims.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokMusician Chris Cornell poses at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin, benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 25, 2017.

The Soundgarden frontman took his life Wednesday. He was found dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit. Cornell, who was in the middle of a U.S. tour with his band, reportedly attached a red exercise band to a carabiner to the top of the bathroom door. He then jammed the door close with the carabiner and hanged himself.

Cornell's family said they will wait for the toxicology results before coming to any conclusions about his death. They also believe the prescription drugs he was taking may have impaired his judgement during the final moments of his life.

"What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details," Cornell's wife, Vicky, said in a press statement. "I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life."

Vicky further revealed that her husband had been taking Ativan for his anxiety and insomnia. Some of the drug's possible side effects include impaired judgement and depression. On the day Cornell died, Vicky said they had a short conversation and the lead vocalist was "slurring his words." She added that Cornell said he may have taken "an extra Ativan or two."

Cornell previously admitted that he struggled with drugs and alcohol addiction for much of his life. However, he said he had been sober since 2002.

The 52-year-old musician was best known for being the leader of the grunge movement with Soundgarden, a Seattle-based rock band. Throughout his music career, he found success with Temple of the Dog, Audioslave, and solo albums. Prior to his death, Cornell was touring with Soundgarden, which was scheduled to end on May 27.