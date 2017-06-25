Chris Jericho Returning to WWE

Good news has come for the fans of professional wrestler Chris Jericho as he is reportedly returning to World Wresting Entertainment (WWE).

Facebook/WWERawThe image features Chris Jericho pinning down his opponent.

The 46-year-old seemingly disappeared after the May 2 episode of SmackDown LIVE, wherein he turned over the United States Champion title to 33-year-old Kevin Owens, who sent him to the hospital.

Now, his name has reportedly been added to the RAW International Tour this week in Singapore and Japan, according to Sportskeeda, which means that he is indeed making a comeback.

Considering that his last run in WWE was well received by the viewers, seeing him back in the ring might help the show's slowly diminishing ratings get back up again.

In the Japan leg of the tour, Jericho's first opponent will be Hideo Itami, as reported by Wrestling Inc. He took to Instagram to express his excitement over the upcoming match, saying that he is "stoked" for it.

Soooo stoked for this... @hideoitami #wwetokyo #Ryogoku @wwe (graphic by @wrestlingparty) #june30 A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

This match will mark the first time the two fighters meet in the ring. On Twitter, Itami retweeted Jericho's post, saying that he "can't wait for this match."

The Singapore tour will take place on June 28, while the Tokyo, Japan tour will follow on June 30 and July 1. It is important to note that although Jericho's last appearance was in SmackDown LIVE, these shows in Asia are by RAW.

As of now, there is no word if Jericho's return to WWE is limited to these tour dates.

In other news, Jericho is also busy promoting his band Fozzy's new album, titled "Judas Rising." An announcement of the release date has yet to happen. But with the impending album release, as well as Fozzys's tours that will run until the end of October, it will surely make the rest of his 2017 busy even if he lies low in WWE.