Chris Paul Free Agency Rumors: San Antonio Spurs a Possible Fit for All-Star Point Guard

Even though San Antonio Spurs was just eliminated from the National Basketball Association Finals contention on Monday, May 22, the team is already looking ahead to the new season. Rumors have started to surface that the Spurs team and the Clippers point guard Chris Paul have a mutual interest going forward.

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY SportsLos Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball up court against New York Knicks during the second half at Staples Center, March 11, 2016.

Speculation of Chris Paul possibly signing up with the San Antonio Spurs has some basis, according to Zach Lowe, NBA senior writer for the ESPN. In a podcast recorded on Tuesday, May 23, Lowe hinted that the Spurs and Paul, together with his agent and representatives, have a shared interest in getting talks going.

"There's been a lot of rumblings about Chris Paul, and I think that's real," Lowe in response to Kevin Arnovitz. "I think there's mutual interest there," Lowe noted in the podcast, as quoted by CBS Sports.

In what could be a response to these rumors, the Clippers have reportedly taken this development as a serious threat to their franchise, as reported on social media by NBA insider Marc Stein.

Even if both parties of Chris Paul's Camp and the Spurs organization are willing to come to a mutual agreement, the salary situation still needs to be worked out. The San Antonio team currently does not have the cap space needed to give Paul a multi-year contract worth more than $200 million, which is befitting of his all-star status.

To make a move possible, the Spurs may have to give up two of its bigger player contracts to be able to afford Paul's signing. It's a huge risk for the San Antonio team as well if they have to let go some of the people on their roster to bring aboard the 32-year old nine-time NBA all-star who has no previous NBA Finals experience.