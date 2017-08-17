Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Divorce News: Actress Shares Relationship Advice Following the Separation Announcement

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separate after 8 years of marriage.

Anna Faris started to open up about the demise of her marriage with Chris Pratt.

In a recent episode of her weekly podcast called "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" that was released Monday, the 40-year-old actress gamely provided a relationship advice to one of her callers to emphasize the importance of keeping one's sense of worth whenever they are with someone.

"Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn't fully right or somebody doesn't have your back, or somebody doesn't fully value you," the "The Dictator" star stated in her podcast. "Don't be afraid to feel your independence if things aren't right."

Faris also appeared to be talking about one of the reasons for the demise of her marriage in her statements, saying that she has the tendency to lose her sense of self whenever she gets into a relationship.

"I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like 'I'm checking my relationship off the list' and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence."

The estranged couple met during the table read for the film "Take Me Home Tonight" where they portray the role of love interests in 2007. They tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia in July 2009, then welcomed their only son Jack in August 2012.

Faris and Pratt released a joint announcement about their separation on Sunday, Aug. 6, after eight years of marriage.

"We tried really hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together," the couple posted on their social media accounts at that time.