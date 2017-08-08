Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Officially Announce Split

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially separating, the estranged pair announced this weekend.

REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni Cast member Chris Pratt and his wife actress Anna Faris pose at the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Hollywood, California, June 9, 2015.

Through a Facebook post, Pratt shared the sad news of his split with Faris. The joint statement, which was posted on Sunday, was also confirmed by Pratt's publicist.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the actors wrote. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Pratt and Faris' split shocked a lot of their fans worldwide. For many years, they have been considered as one of the golden couples of Hollywood because of their goofy and relatable personalities.

Aside from acting, Faris also has her own podcast called Anna Faris is Unqualified. During one of her podcasts, Faris admitted that cheating allegations would sometimes get to her.

She also mentioned that her relationship with Pratt has been "tricky" because they are both public personalities, pointing out that they have to play two different roles: one that is on-camera and one that is seen by the public.

The former couple first met each other while on the set of the 2007 film, "Take Me Home Tonight." They got engaged after a year of dating and tied the knot in Bali in July 2009. They are parents to one son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.

Faris previously opened up about cheating rumors involving Pratt. There were speculations that her husband was unfaithful to her and was hooking up with his "Passengers" co-star Jennifer Lawrence － rumors which Faris described as "stinging."

She said, "It's been a little devastating because for us, it's like, 'What the heck?'. This has been blindsiding to us. We have an incredible relationship. It has been weirdly stinging."