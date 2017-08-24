Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Separation News: Allison Janney Reveals How 'Mom' Co-Star Is Coping

Anna Faris' "Mom" co-star Allison Janney is witnessing how the actress is coping with her separation from Chris Pratt. Now that the stars are back on the set of their CBS comedy, Janney dished that Faris maintains her professionalism despite her personal struggles.

Facebook/MomCBS Anna Faris and Allison Janney are back on the set of "Mom" for its fifth season on CBS.

Janney told E! News that Faris comes to the set of "Mom" with a "smile on her face." Though a separation is always hard in any marriage, Faris has been "getting through it," as far as Janney can tell.

"She just is a trooper," Janney said. "Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done."

The Emmy-winning actress also said that she feels bad because she loves both Faris and Pratt. Last season, the "Mom" cast got to work with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor when he guest-starred for one episode.

Let the countdown begin!!! I am appearing in @MomCBS with my real life wife @AnnaKFaris this Thursday the 19th!!! pic.twitter.com/peEidwM4zq — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Life & Style reported that Pratt and Faris are in couple's therapy. According to their source, the couple committed to fixing the problems in their marriage especially since Pratt and Faris still love each other.

Reports suggested that Pratt, who has been quite busy doing " Avengers: Infinity War" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," has a better schedule these days, hence he attends couple's therapy.

Allegedly, Pratt's work has been one of the reasons why he and Faris drifted apart. His being away from home to film at different locations took a toll on their relationship.

"He was gone for a great deal of time, one movie after another," another source said. "It made her very sad."

Pratt and Faris met on the set of the movie "Take Me Home Tonight" in 2007 and married in 2009. They share a son, Jack. They jointly announced that they were legally separating last Aug. 6.