Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Separation News: Couple in Counseling to Prepare for Divorce?

After announcing their separation, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are said to be going through couple's counseling. The move, however, isn't so that they can save their marriage but so they could allegedly prepare for a divorce.

Pratt and Faris are reportedly not likely to get back together even as they are in couple's therapy. They are, however, seeking experts during their separation for the sake of their son, 5-year-old Jack.

"[Counseling] is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved," a source said. "It won't likely change the status but it could help with their future co-parenting."

Pratt and Faris emphasized in their separation announcement that their son will remain as their top priority despite their marriage's end. The couple were together as husband and wife for eight years and dated for a year before tying the knot. They had Jack in the third year of their marriage.

Jack recently celebrated his birthday just as his parents are going through a big challenge in their marriage.

Pratt and Faris were always open to talk about how much scared they were when the boy was born nine weeks premature. Faris told Redbook in 2015 that their experience with Jack's birth helped form a deeper connection as they took on a serious responsibility as parents. In a separate interview with the same publication, Pratt said that they were "scared for a long time" because of Jack's condition.

"It must have been jarring for other people to come in and see him, but to us he was so beautiful and perfect," Pratt revealed.

Meanwhile, Pratt was recently seen bringing his son to church without Faris after news of the separation broke. The father and son spent the day like normal but paparazzi followed them around.

Speculations about the real cause of the separation point to Pratt's busy schedule as he did one big movie after another. Pratt would often travel to location shoots while Faris remained in Los Angeles to work on her TV show "Mom" and tend to their son. The couple, however, never stated the real reason why they are no longer together.