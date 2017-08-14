Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Split News: Ex-Couple Still Live in the Same House?

The separation of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris may have surprised those who thought their love was forever, but a close friend of the couple revealed that the exes still live in the same house despite the split.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Chris Pratt and Anna Faris ended their eight-year marriage by announcing their legal separation via social media.

Patti Stanger of "Million Dollar Matchmaker" told Entertainment Tonight that Pratt and Faris' split made her upset because she is close to the former couple. She texted them on the day they confirmed their separation to say that she is there to listen to them.

"I don't know what happened there, [Chris] is still living in the house," Stanger said. "Let's pray it turns around."

Stanger also said she has been talking to Faris' friend since the split. In her professional opinion as a matchmaker, she believes that there is still hope of reconciliation if Pratt remains in the same house when he is capable of purchasing or renting his own place.

"If the person doesn't leave the house, there's a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other," Stanger said.

But representatives for both stars issued a statement and said that Stanger is not speaking for the couple. They invalidated her statements about Pratt and Faris' married life.

Meanwhile, Pratt was spotted without his wedding ring while in Los Angeles over the weekend. He also took their 4-year-old son Jack to church without Faris.

Pratt and Faris married in 2009 and confirmed on Aug. 6 that there were legally separating after eight years. The ex-couple posted a joint statement on their social media accounts.

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Speculations as to the cause of their marriage's breakdown have been varied. Claims that Jennifer Lawrence caused the split had fans blaming Pratt's "Passengers" co-star.

But supposed insiders also claimed it was Pratt's progressing career that caused a distance in their marriage. While he was doing blockbuster movies in different locations, Faris allegedly raised their son alone.

The news comes as Faris is due to release a book where she talks about her marriage to Pratt. During the time she wrote "Unqualified," she and her husband were still together. Pratt even wrote the foreword to her book. The memoir will be out in stores in October.