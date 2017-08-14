Chris Pratt Glorifies Jesus at Teen Choice Awards One Week After Announcing Marital Woes

(Photo: Fox/Screengrab) Chris Pratt accepts the Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi award at the Teen Choice Awards, 2017.

Chris Pratt is dealing with a public separation from his wife, Anna Faris, but that didn't stop the action star from speaking about Jesus Christ in his first public appearance since announcing his marital woes last week.

At the Teen Choice Awards Sunday, the 38-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise actor accepted an award for choice sci-fi movie actor.

"I would not be here ... without my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Pratt said at the award show that celebrates the films, television shows, athletics and music enjoyed by teenagers.

When accepting the honor, Pratt also spoke about moving from Hawaii to Los Angeles where he told a number of lies to advance his career.

"When I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had all of this blonde hair and I was tan and I met an agent because I really wanted to be an actor and get an agent," Pratt said during his acceptance speech. "He said, 'wow. Bro, you must surf.' And I said 'Yeah.'"

He went on the add, "That was the first of many lies I told to get where I am today."

Since 2014, Pratt's fame has skyrocketed with leading roles in "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Jurassic Park" and "The Lego Movie." Before receiving an award for his work on "Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2," Pratt announced his separation from his actress wife last week.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Pratt previously posted on Facebook . "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Pratt previously spoke to Esquire magazine about a life-changing experience where one man evangelized him as a teenager living in Hawaii. The actor shared a spirit-filled message that the man of God had for him on the fateful night almost 20 years ago.

"He was like, 'I stopped because Jesus told me to stop and talk to you. He said to tell you you're destined for great things,'" Pratt recalled. "My friends came out, and I was like, 'Hey, I'm gonna go with this guy.' I gave my soul to Jesus within, like, two days. I was stuffing envelopes for his organization, Jews for Jesus. I'm not even sure, at that age — I was nineteen years old — I knew what Jewish was."