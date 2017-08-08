Chris Pratt Net Worth 2017: How Rich Is 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Actor?

Chris Pratt is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood right now, but his journey to stardom was unlike any other.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Chris Pratt poses at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" in Hollywood, California, July 21, 2014.

Pratt, 38, reportedly has a net worth of $30 million. He was first discovered while working as a waiter at a seafood restaurant in Hawaii. His professional acting career started with a role in the 2000 horror flick, "Cursed: Part 3." Pratt went on to pursue more television and film roles, including appearances in movies such as "Bride Wars," "Jennifer's Body," "Wanted," "The Five-Year Engagement," "Moneyball," "Strangers with Candy" and "Movie 43."

He is widely known for his role on the show "Parks and Recreation." Despite his years in the show business, his career only skyrocketed in 2014 when he landed the starring role in the film "Guardians of the Galaxy." He was also tapped to join "Jurassic World" in 2015, which became a monster hit at the box office when it was released.

Pratt was married to another successful actress, Anna Faris. They are parents to a 1-year-old son named Jack. Faris, 40, is not far behind when it comes to net worth. Reports noted that the actress, best known for her role in the "Scary Movie" franchise, has a net worth of $25 million.

On Sunday, many fans were surprised when Pratt announced their separation with a joint statement that reads:

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the actor wrote on Facebook. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."