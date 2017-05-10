Chris Pratt Quotes Bible, Praises God While Visiting Sick Children and Hailing Their 'Unbreakable Spirit'

Christian actor Chris Pratt, star of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," has posted photos of his visits with sick children at hospitals while quoting from Scripture and explaining how their "unbreakable spirit" fills his soul.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)Chris Pratt poses at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" in Hollywood, California, July 21, 2014.

"Bryce [Dallas Howard] and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormand Street Children's Hospital in London. I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child," Pratt said in an Instagram photo on Tuesday under the hashtag #godisgood.

Pratt then quoted Psalm 107:8-9 from the Bible:

"Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul. He fills the hungry soul with good."

The actor added, "No doubt. Today my longing and hungry soul is filled."

The post was the latest among other stories and photos of hospital visits, also under the #godisgood hashtag.

"Here I am with my new buddy Will. I'd never miss a chance to spend time with my fiends at Ronald McDonald House New York @rmhnewyork they do such amazing work. I'm privileged to have my job for so many reasons, the very best of which is the fulfillment I feel in my soul brightening the day of a sick kid and his/her family," he added in another photo earlier in May.

As Gospel Herald pointed out, Pratt's passion for helping and comforting sick children took on a new dimension back in 2012, after his son, Jack, was born prematurely but survived.

"Ever since Jack's premature birth, we (he and his wife Anna Faris) have a special affinity for the NICU (neo-natal intensive care unit)," he said in another instance.

"We were scared for a long time. We prayed a lot," he added. "It restored my faith in God, not that it needed to be restored, but it really redefined it."

The actor has opened up about his Christian faith on a number of occasions. When he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April, he cited the Bible.

"'The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.' Thank you to the many, many people who empowered me to follow my dreams," he wrote at the time, quoting Psalm 126:3.

In January, he shared in an interview with Vanity Fair that he came to faith in an unorthodox way.

After explaining that at a young age in Hawaii he would send people to make alcohol runs as he was not old enough to drink, he recalled:

"I was sitting outside a grocery store ... And a guy named Henry came up and recognized something in me that needed to be saved. He asked what I was doing that night, and I was honest. I said, 'My friend's inside buying me alcohol.' 'You going to go party?' he asked. 'Yeah.' 'Drink and do drugs? Meet girls, fornication?' I was like, 'I hope so,'" the actor said at the time.

"It should've made me nervous but didn't. I said, 'Why are you asking?' He said, 'Jesus told me to talk to you ...' At that moment I was like, I think I have to go with this guy. He took me to church. Over the next few days I surprised my friends by declaring that I was going to change my life."