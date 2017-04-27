Chris Pratt Talks Faith and Family: God 'Gives Us Signs and Wonders in Life'

Not a lot of celebrities are comfortable sharing their faith with the world, but "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" star Chris Pratt is an exception.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Chris Pratt poses at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" in Hollywood, California, July 21, 2014.

In fact, he talked about his love for God when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the weekend, according to Faith Wire. He said he felt God's love for him because of his mother, who sacrificed so much just to see him and his siblings succeed.

"I'm a man of faith, and I believe that God works in mysterious ways and gives us signs and gifts in life — and those gifts oftentimes come in the form of people," he said. "[My mother] gave absolutely everything she had to raise us, every fiber of her being. And oftentimes, we weren't cash-rich, but we were never love-poor. You gave everything and you were always proud of me, way before this."

Pratt became a Christian when he was still a teenager thanks to the concern of a complete stranger. He was living in a van on the beach in Hawaii then and working at a Bubba Gump Shrimp restaurant. All he cared about then was having a good time and partying with his friends.

One time, he was waiting for his friends to buy alcohol from the store because he was not yet old enough to drink. A man named Henry suddenly approached him. Pratt said that encounter changed his life.

"He asked what I was doing that night, and I was honest. I said, 'My friend's inside buying me alcohol.' 'You going to go party?' he asked. 'Yeah.' 'Drink and do drugs? Meet girls, fornication?' I was like, 'I hope so,'" Pratt told Vanity Fair.

"It should've made me nervous but didn't. I said, 'Why are you asking?' He said, 'Jesus told me to talk to you ...' At that moment I was like, I think I have to go with this guy. He took me to church. Over the next few days I surprised my friends by declaring that I was going to change my life," Pratt said..