Chris Pratt's Faith Witness on Hollywood Boulevard

Chris Pratt has become one of the busiest celebrities in Hollywood but has not shied away from talking about his faith in public. In a recent Instagram post, the actor credited God for being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In anticipation of the release of the new film Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2," the star of the film, Pratt, received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The star was placed right in front of the El Capitan Theater, located on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles, California.

Leading up to the big day, the Virginia native posted a photo of the star being worked on and described the honor he felt by quoting a Bible scripture found in Psalm 126:3.

