Chris Soules Accident News 2017: 'The Bachelor' Star Bought Alcohol on the Night of Deadly Collision

New information has come to light on the moments leading up to Chris Soules' involvement in a fatal car accident.

According to a report by E! News, a local source has reportedly revealed that on the night of the deadly collision, "The Bachelor" star — who faces criminal charges for leaving the scene of the tragic accident — bought a 12-pack of Busch Light from Casey's General Store in Strawberry Point, Iowa.

The insider revealed that Soules made the purchase around 7 p.m., and that the authorities are aware of this information. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that the car crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

Attorneys for Soules, 35, filed to have the felony charge against him dismissed, citing a lack of evidence. They also claimed that the 911 call which was released last week served as proof that the former realty TV star acted appropriately after the incident.

"The evidence will further show that emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after Mr. Soules concluded his 911 call. Mr. Soules remained on the scene with those emergency responders for several more minutes before returning to his home," his attorneys wrote. "Ultimately, Mr. Soules' 911 call establishes probable cause does not exist for the charge against Mr. Soules."

However, in response to the motion of Soules' attorney, Buchanan County attorney Shawn M. Harden claimed that Soules "did attempt to obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, including his level of intoxication and an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle."

Court documents filed on Monday, May 1, also claimed Soules "was seen purchasing at a convenience store" the alcoholic beverages found in and around his vehicle "shortly before the accident."

It remains unclear whether or not Soules really consumed the alcoholic substances mentioned prior to driving or while behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Mosher's family gathered on Monday to mourn the sudden demise of the late farmer and military veteran. A funeral and wake were also held in his honor, but Soules was not in attendance on either event.