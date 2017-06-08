Chris Soules Trial 2017 News: Reality Star 'Freaking Out' Due to Upcoming Court Date?

Former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules is reportedly terrified about his upcoming court trial in July.

Facebook/The Bachelor Chris Soules looks at the final rose on "The Bachelor" season 19.

A source reportedly told Hollywood Life that the reality star who appeared in the 19th season of the long-running dating show is afraid of the possible negative outcome of his upcoming Class D felony trial. He was charged after leaving the scene of a fatal car accident that happened in Iowa on April 24.

Soules was involved in a terrible vehicular incident when he rear-ended the vehicle of a 66-year-old tractor driver named Kenneth Mosher, who died at the hospital due to injuries. The TV celebrity reported the incident to 911 but opted to leave the scene. The authorities arrested him in his own home the next morning.

According to the insider, Soules is currently "freaking out" because of his trial which keeps him awake at night.

"He has no idea how a jury will react to the facts of his case. He is looking at up to 5 years in prison and he doesn't think he can do that kind of time, he feels like it would ruin his life," the source stated.

Soules is said to be stressed out because of the incident, and constantly thinks about the terrible event. He also reportedly thinks about how he could have done things differently during that time.

"He is praying that he is not found guilty, cause he can't stand the idea of being locked away from his life and family for years," the source added.

However, another report from Gossip Cop claimed that Hollywood Life just made up the story about Soules' anxiety over his upcoming trial. According to the report, it is impossible for Soules to talk to anyone about the case aside from his legal team.

Soules is scheduled to face the court on July 19.