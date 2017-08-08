Chrissy Teigen and John Legend News: Family Vacations in Italy; Model Talks About Luna's Eating Habits

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are on a family vacation in Italy. Meanwhile, Teigen talks about finding a balance in feeding their baby, Luna.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Musician John Legend, model Chrissy Teigen and their family are vacationing in Italy.

Legend and Teigen are currently enjoying a family vacation in Italy along with 15-month-old Luna and her grandmother.

Both Legend and Teigen have been sharing snapshots of Italy on their Instagram accounts.

Teigen shared a black-and-white pose with her mother, captioned, "Bonnie and Clyde."

One of the fan-favorite snaps is of Teigen wearing a printed green ensemble with a matching turban, laughing beside Luna as she makes new friends in Venice. Legend and family capped off their day by having some gelato.

But even though they went on a family vacation, the "All of Me" singer wanted to spend some alone time with his wife.

On their first date night, Legend, who wore dark blue pants and a white shirt, took his lovely wife out for dinner. The model sported a black jumpsuit with a golden headband that looked like a crown.

On their second night out alone, Teigen wore a sexy black dress and shared her snapshot on Instagram with the caption, "To the opera!" Legend also flaunted his outfit for their date to the opera. The singer shared a photo of him waiting on a blue couch sporting a suit and white shirt.

Meanwhile, even though Luna is only just turning into a toddler, it appears that she is very much enjoying the food in Venice.

Teigen shared with PEOPLE that she tries to balance out the food that she gives to Luna.

"It's hard sometimes because you want to find balance and there's organic this, organic everything," Teigen said.

She added that she doesn't restrict Luna to the point that she can't enjoy food.

"She loves French fries, like, she's a kid. ... I don't want her to not be able to eat French fries or not be able to enjoy a piece of candy. Everything is in balance," Teigen explained.