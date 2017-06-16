Chrissy Teigen, John Legend News: Model Reveals Intimate Details of Marriage with Singer-Songwriter

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the one position in bed that she will never do again with her husband.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokChrissy Teigen loves showing her affection for husband John Legend in public and on social media.

Legend and Teigen make up one of the many adorable couples in Hollywood, mainly because of how affectionate they are to each other on social media and at public events. The couple share a daughter named Luna, who recently threw the first pitch at the Seattle Mariner's Game.

Though the couple has celebrated many milestones, it appears that Teigen likes to have a limit when it comes to certain areas of their relationship. During an interview for Marie Claire's July cover, Teigen revealed one position in bed that she will never do again with her husband.

"John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole.' And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything d***y style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.' I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again,'" Teigen explained.

It seems for Teigen, some body parts should still be kept private even when you're married and share kids. The cookbook author shared the interview on her Twitter account, also explaining that she wasn't aware that the body part could be seen when being intimate with her partner.

"It was a naive thought and I'll never be the same," her post reads.

Teigen shares her thoughts via her Twitter account. That's not all, she also loves to show her affection for Legend via the platform.

When Legend won a Tony Awards, as reported by the Daily Mail, Teigen quickly shared on Twitter her excitement for her husband.

"John won a Tony!!! He has a GOT!" her tweet reads.

Teigen also shares even the uneventful moments she has with her husband. In a recent post, Teigen shared a video of Legend watching the game with no reactions at all. She captioned the post, "Literally the most boring human on the planet I love him."