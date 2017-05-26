Chrissy Teigen Working on Second Cookbook While Accompanying Husband John Legend on Tour

Model and mom Chrissy Teigen is working on her new book, even while she is keeping husband John Legend company on his tour. Between moving locations, finding kitchens to work in, and taking care of their daughter, will Teigen even find the time to write?

REUTERS/Mike BlakeChrissy Teigen and John Legend at the red carpet of 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2017.

She's doing her recipe testing on the road, a tough task for the 31-year old mother. While on the set of her latest Smirnoff ad, Teigen revealed to People how she plans to work her cookbook into her busy schedule while traveling with her husband and daughter.

To be able to get a place where she can actually try out her recipes, the couple had to be creative with their booking. "We have tried to book as many homes, AirBnB type places across the country," Teigen said, adding that whenever John Legend has more than a day for his tour schedule in a location, they took the opportunity to rent a house with an actual area to cook in.

"I'm trying to finish the cookbook and I need a kitchen! I want to tweet like, 'Anyone hear in Clearwater have a kitchen I can use?' I have to finish this book!" Teigen exclaimed.

Legend's tour has taken his family, so far, on a trip from Miami to Texas, and on to Arizona where he is currently scheduled to perform. Chrissy Teigen and one-year-old Luna have been with him on every tour stop, enjoying the scenes of their cross-country tour while they were at it, according to the International Business Times.

It looks like Teigen's cookbook will be coming along well enough, as the "Cravings" author shared on social media some of the recipes that she has devised. Among the dishes that could make their way into her second cookbook were featured on her Instagram account, including meatballs and cheese on garlic bread, sweet potato wedges with a chipotle barbecue sauce, and a roasted butternut squash over arugula salad, which is topped with a honey garlic dijon dressing.