Christian Actress Naomi Scott Cast as Jasmine in Live-Action 'Aladdin'

(Photo: Reuters/ Mario Anzuoni) Cast member Naomi Scott poses at the premiere of "Power Rangers" in Los Angeles, California U.S., March 22, 2017.

The role of Jasmine in the upcoming live-action "Aladdin" film has been announced, and the actress happens to be a Christian.

On Saturday, the Disney fan club known as D23, announced that 24-year-old actress Naomi Scott would star in the film as Jasmine alongside actor Will Smith as the Genie and newcomer Mena Massoud who will be playing Aladdin, according to Variety. When news broke that Scott, who previously starred as the Pink Ranger in "Power Rangers," was cast in the remake of the 1992 animated film "Aladdin," E! News revealed that she was raised by pastor parents.

"Both of her parents are pastors at the Bridge Church, Woodford in Redbridge, United Kingdom," E! News revealed about Scott. "According to the church's website, 'The Bridge Church is a community of ordinary people who have found peace, joy and purpose in an extraordinary God.'"

Last May, the London native gave the world a glimpse of her faith when she spoke out about Christians who are being persecuted for their faith in areas of the world like Egypt.

"So many christians being targeted in Egypt and other areas," she tweeted. "Praying for all my brothers and sisters around the world who face persecution."

Aside from acting, Scott also sings and currently has an EP called "Promises" on iTunes. In a previous interview with HypeBae, she revealed that being a worship leader at church and listening to gospel musicians has had a profound impact on her career.

"There has always been a connection between my faith, and realizing that music can have a soul and purpose, which has ultimately affected the way I approach the art. Listening to soulful vocalists like Mary Mary and Kim Burrell; playing the piano, and leading worship has directly shap[ed] my artistry," Scott said. "Sonically I've translated core elements such as layering harmonies, and the spirit of orchestrating sounds to make you feel a certain way into my personal work."

After it was announced that she was going to become Jasmine in a new adaptation of a Disney classic, Scott expressed excitement for her new venture.

"So excited to be a part of this adventure," the actress and singer tweeted. "This is gonna be fun."

While it is unclear when the live-action "Aladdin" will officially arrive in theaters, Disney has revealed that director Guy Ritchie ("Sherlock Holmes") has joined the project, which was written by John August ("Big Fish"). Dan Lin, who has worked with Ritchie on his two "Sherlock Holmes" movies, will produce the film through his Lin Pictures company, according to Variety.