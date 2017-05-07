Christian Apologist Nabeel Qureshi Draws Get-Well Prayers After Revealing Heartbreaking News on His Cancer Battle

Cancer-stricken Christian apologist Nabeel Qureshi received numerous get-well prayers and words of encouragement a day after he revealed that his latest medical tests showed that his stage IV stomach cancer had gotten worse, leaving him with almost zero percent chance of recovery.

(PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/YOUTUBE) Nabeel Qureshi reveals the results of his latest medical tests in a YouTube video blog on May 4, 2017.

On his Twitter account (@NAQureshi), Qureshi quoted parts of the well-known Christian hymn "O the Deep Deep, Love of Jesus" on Friday, just a day after disclosing in a YouTube video blog that his latest round of radiation treatment "didn't work too well."

Without comment, Qureshi posted on his Twitter account, "Oh, the deep, deep love of Jesus / 'Tis heaven of heavens to me / And it lifts me up to glory / For it lifts me up to thee."

Oh, the deep, deep love of Jesus

‘Tis heaven of heavens to me

And it lifts me up to glory

For it lifts me up to thee — Nabeel Qureshi (@NAQureshi) May 6, 2017

"O the Deep Deep, Love of Jesus" is a well-known Christian hymn written by London merchant Samuel Trevor Francis (1834–1925).

The song likens the love of Jesus to the ocean, "emphasizing the limitless, unchanging, and sacrificial nature of God's affections for humanity," according to Wikipedia.

According to Songs and Hymns, the website of the Center for Church Music, a forlorn Francis experienced that "deep, deep love of Jesus" one cold, winter night when he "heard a whisper tempting him to end his misery" by jumping into the river while he was walking across London's Hungerford Bridge.

But instead of heeding the "dark voice," Francis chose to hear "God's reassuring words" as he reaffirmed his faith in Jesus.

As soon as he posted his tweet, Qureshi drew an avalanche of sympathetic greetings and prayers from his social media followers.

"I am praying for your health ... Keep going my friend," one tweet said.

"I pray that God will perform a life saving miracle on your behalf that He may be glorified by the demonstration of His almighty power!" one follower wrote.

"Praying that God will gracefully enable you to focus on his goodness and power," another said.

"Nabeel, I've been thinking about​ you and your family today. Don't lose hope. You have an army praying for you until the miracle comes!" yet another follower wrote.

On his YouTube video blog on Thursday, Qureshi said he's now ready to explore alternative medicine after the latest tests showed that his stage IV stomach cancer had taken a turn for the worse.

"The radiation apparently didn't work too well," he said, as quoted in an earlier CP report.

"The primary tumor has shrunk some ... but the tumor is still there. There's still cancer in the stomach. What's worse is that the lymph nodes that we were hoping would recede haven't receded. So, I'm not a candidate for surgery. And on top of that, the cancer has spread to more lymph nodes now throughout my chest," Qureshi revealed.