Christian Author Tells Anti-Trump Protesters They Are Really Acting Against God

A Christian author says protests against President Trump are not merely objections to him as the leader of America since they signify a rejection of God's authority.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/ KYLE GRILLOT) Protesters gather at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, on May 1, 2017.

Joel Richardson, who wrote books about the end times and other biblical prophecies, was a guest on "The Jim Bakker Show" last week when he called out people who rally against Trump.

"It's not against Donald Trump. On the outside, in the natural [world], it's 'We hate Donald Trump.' 'We're furious about this and we're furious about that.' But the scriptures say they gather and they plot ultimately against the Lord and against His anointed," said the author of "The Islamic Antichrist."

Richardson said the devil is behind all the plots against Trump since the latter is doing something good, which the devil despises.

"In my opinion, when you see the rage of Satan directed against something, that's usually evidence that God is involved because Satan is enraged in that which God is doing in the Earth and yes, there's a lot of rage in Donald Trump and I'll be honest: I wrestled through a lot of issues during the early part of the campaign," he said.

However, he said his doubts were eased when he felt that God is at work in Trump's administration.

"He's doing something quite powerful. And it's for that reason that the rage of Satan – this irrational rage of Satan – is so directed towards this man," Richardson said.

To prove his point that something good can turn into something bad, the author cited the "Black Lives Matter" movement and how the issue around it has been "subverted" by Satan who uses people to rally against a good cause.

He said the same could be said about the opposition against Trump and his administration.

Bakker said it's hard to believe that the protests against the President are being done without evil powers behind it.

"What's going on in America where you know all these people gather all at the same time ... how can they all gather together?" the former televangelist said. "In every city, they're marching, they're all doing this. Who's setting this up? And yet the reporters all believe it. They're feeding us a lie: America's unrest."